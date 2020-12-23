ICAI CA January exam city change application released

ICAI CA January exams city change option open. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi/Representational)

ICAI CA January exams 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has allowed students appearing for CA January 2021 exam to apply for an exam city of their choice. The facility will be available from December 23 to December 26 at 11:59 pm. “Students can check the position from their dashboard at icaiexam.icai.org for the activity tab ‘OptOut Status Display/City Change for Jan-Feb2021/ May 21’ examinations,” as per the official notice.

According to the ICAI, the foundation course exam will be conducted on January 21, 23, 25, and 28. The intermediate course exam under the old scheme for group I will be held on January 22, 24, 27, 29 and group II from February 1, 3 and 5. The IPC course exam, under the new scheme, will be held on January 22, 24, 27, and 29, while group-II on February 1, 3, 5 and 7.

Despite protest and resistance from students, ICAI had conducted exams in November 2020 for 4,71,619 students across 1084 exam centres in 8 countries. ICAI has also given an option to students to opt-out of the exams if they show symptoms of the virus or anyone in their family contracts the COVID or the area a student resides in gets converted into a contaminated zone. These students were also allowed to appear for the CA exams in January.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also launched a virtual executive master programme – ‘New Age Auditors’ The ICAI recently established the Centre for Audit Quality (‘CAQ’). It claims that the new centre will “make an available conducive environment for research and develop a systematic audit quality framework”.

