ICAI CA January exam 2021: Exam centre changed in Bihar, check details

ICAI CA January exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) informed the candidates on Monday regarding the change in the exam centre in Bihar. As per the notification, the exam centre at Central Public School, Jaldhari Chowk has been shifted to Central Public School at Gandhi Chowk, Madhubani.

“It is hereby informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, examination centre at Madhubani (Bihar) w.e.f. 27th January 2021 onwards, as per details given below has been changed,” the official notice mentioned. The admit card for the CA exam will remain valid in the new venue also, the candidates can download it from icai.org.

Meanwhile, ICAI has invited candidates to share their observations, if any on the question paper of CA exams held in January 2021. The last date to submit observations is February 10. Candidates can send their observations by either email or letter. Those submitting email can send observations at examfeedback@icai.in while posts can reach ICAI at “The Additional Secretary (exams). The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg New Delhi 110002.”

The CA exam will be concluded on February 7.