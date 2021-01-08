ICAI CA January exam 2021 admit card released, check exam dates

CA exam will be held from January 21 to February 7. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational

ICAI CA January exam admit card 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA January 2021 exam. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website – icai.org.

The CA exam will be held from January 21 to February 7. According to the ICAI, the foundation course exam will be conducted on January 21, 23, 25, and 28, the intermediate course exam under the old scheme for group-I will be held on January 22, 24, 27, 29, group II- February 1, 3 and 5. The IPC course exam, under new scheme will be held on January 22, 24, 27 and 29, while group-II on February 1, 3, 5 and 7.

ICAI CA January exam 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- icai.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter Login ID and password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam will be of three hours, apart from paper 3 and 4 of foundation exam which will be of two hours, elective paper 6 of the final exam under the new scheme will be of four hours duration.