ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate result today; qualifying marks, toppers from previous sessions

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will on March 8 announce the CA Intermediate January 2026 exam result. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Intermediate group 1 and group 2 exams will be able to check their results at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA group 1 inter exams were held on January 6, 8 and 10 for advanced accounting; corporate and other laws; taxation – section A: income-tax law, section B: goods and services tax (GST) papers, respectively. The ICAI CA group 2 inter exams were held for cost and management accounting, auditing and ethics, financial management and strategic management papers on January 12, 15 and 17, respectively.

All papers of Intermediate have multiple choice questions of 30 marks and other questions of descriptive nature of 70 marks.

The objective-type questions will be for 30 marks in each 100 marks paper. They would be in the nature of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying one or two marks. Each MCQ will have four options, out of which 1 option would be the correct answer. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers marked.

Statement of marks will be sent by post, soon after the declaration of the ICAI CA inter result. However, in case candidates do not receive the same, for any reason, within four to five weeks from the date of declaration of the ICAI results, they can write to exam.dmsinter@icai.in.

Pass certificate will be issued to those who pass both the groups of an examination, either together or group wise, within 60 days from the date of declaration of result. However, in case they do not receive the same, for any reason, within eight weeks from the date of declaration of results, candidates can write to exam.dmsinter@icai.in.

A candidate who passes at one sitting, the Intermediate examination, with a minimum of 70 per cent of the total marks for all the papers for that examination will be considered to have passed the examination with distinction and the pass certificate issued to the candidate will contain a specific mention that the candidate has passed the examination with distinction.

There is no concept of “Improvement” of performance in CA Examinations. In other words, a student is not permitted to reappear in the group(s) of an exam already passed by him, ICAI in a statement said.

ICAI CA intermediate toppers from previous years

ICAI CA Exam Session September 2025 May 2025 January 2025 AIR 1 Neha Khanwani Disha Ashish Gokhru Deepanshi Agarwal AIR 2 Kriti Sharma Devidan Yash Sandeep Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu AIR 3 Akshat Birendra Nautiyal Yamish Jain, Nilay Dangi Sarthak Agrawal

A candidate is issued a rank certificate if they meet certain conditions in the examination. The candidate must have passed the examination in one sitting, meaning all required papers were cleared in the same attempt. They should not have availed of any earlier exemption in any paper. Additionally, the candidate must have secured at least 55 percent marks in aggregate. Rank certificates are awarded on an All-India basis and are issued only up to the 50th rank.