ICAI CA January 2026 Final Result: How to check

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today release the results of the CA Final Examination held in January 2026. Candidates who appeared in the January session will be able to access their results online once they are released. In an official notification, ICAI stated that the result will be made available on its website — icai.nic.in.
The CA Final examinations for the January 2026 session were conducted earlier this year as per the schedule notified by ICAI. The exam was held in offline mode at designated centres across the country. Thousands of candidates appeared for the Final examination, which is the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.
Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage
Step 3: Log in with credentials such as roll number, registration number, and captcha code
Step 4: Submit and download scorecards for future purposes.
Once the ICAI CA final results are released, candidates will be able to download and print their results for future reference. The online results will display the candidate’s marks, performance by group, and qualification status. Additionally, ICAI is expected to release details such as the overall pass percentage and merit list alongside the results.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI website for the latest updates regarding the result announcement. In the September 2025 session of the CA exams, students who appeared for the Final examination secured a pass rate of 16.23 per cent. For the CA Intermediate Examination, the institute reported that Group I had a pass percentage of 9.43 per cent, whereas Group II performed considerably better with 27.14 per cent students clearing the examination. In CA Final, Mukund Agiwal topped with 83.33 per cent, followed by Tejas Mundada and Bakul Gupta.
The CA Final Examination held in September 2025 recorded varying levels of participation across different groups. As per ICAI’s analysis, Group I of the Final examination saw 51,955 candidates appearing, while Group II had 32,273 candidates taking the test. Additionally, 16,800 candidates opted to appear for both groups simultaneously, bringing the total admitted strength to 81,852 students across 458 examination centres.