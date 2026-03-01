ICAI CA January 2026 Final Result: How to check

The CA Final examinations for the January 2026 session were conducted earlier this year as per the schedule notified by ICAI. (Image: Representation image)

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today release the results of the CA Final Examination held in January 2026. Candidates who appeared in the January session will be able to access their results online once they are released. In an official notification, ICAI stated that the result will be made available on its website — icai.nic.in.

The CA Final examinations for the January 2026 session were conducted earlier this year as per the schedule notified by ICAI. The exam was held in offline mode at designated centres across the country. Thousands of candidates appeared for the Final examination, which is the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.