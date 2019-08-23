ICAI CA Intermediate Result May 2019 LIVE Updates: How to check marks online direct link

Toggle Menu
ICAI CA Intermediate Result May 2019, ICAI CA IPCC Inter Results 2019 Live Updates: Candidates can check their result at icaiexam.icaiorg, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result May 2019 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will declare the result for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) intermediate exam for both old and new course on Friday, August 23 late evening. The All India Merit list (up to 50 ranks) in the case of intermediate examination (Old Course & New Course) will also be released today.

To view score, the candidates need to keep their roll card handy. Once the link is active, the students have to log in their roll number/ registration number details.

Candidates can check their result at icaiexam.icaiorg, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Those who clear the exam will move towards the ICAI CA final course. Candidates need to register their mobile numbers in order to check the result via SMS or email; candidates need to SMS at 58888.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result May 2019 Live Updates: A total of 1,22,788 students have admitted in the old course and 72,727 have enrolled in the new course. The exams were conducted in May-June 2019 across 478 exam centres.

