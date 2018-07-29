ICAI CA IPCC Intermediate Result 2018 LIVE UPDATE: Results anytime, check at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, icai.org.in

Follow Us:
Sunday, July 29, 2018
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2018 2:52:29 pm
ICAI CA IPCC Intermediate Result 2018, CA Intermediate Result May 2018 LIVE UPDATE: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will declare the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) May examination on Sunday, July 29 for both old and new course. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The Institute has scheduled the result time at 6 pm but going by the previous trend, they might release the results before time. Along with the CA result, the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank in the case of final and foundation examination only) will be made available. The exams were earlier held in May/ June 2018.

