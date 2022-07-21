ICAI CA Intermediate topper Rajan Kabra loves reading, says ‘watching The Big Bang Theory de-stresses me’

Two candidates from Maharashtra have topped the CA Intermediate Examination held in May, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced Thursday. Rajan Kabra from Aurangabad topped the CA Intermediate Examination held in May. He scored 666 out of 800 marks.

For Kabra, whose father is a chartered accountant, pursuing CA, he says, was a natural choice. The 20-year-old, who is currently a first-year student of B.Com, appeared for the foundation course examination early while he was still in Class 12.

“Since I was sure about pursuing CA, I was happy to find out that my batch was allowed to appear for foundation course examination early. Now, after the intermediate (exam), my three years of articleship will start and my focus will be to clear CA final (exam). I hope to complete this along with graduation,” said Kabra who is currently in Pune where he is pursuing his degree from Arihant College.

The country topper enjoys reading novels in his free time. But lately, he has been binge-watching comedy shows on OTT platforms to de-stress. He is currently watching the popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’. “I do not have a favourite series or movie. I keep looking for fun content on OTT. My idea is to have fun by enjoying light-hearted content and get back to my routine,” he told The Indian Express.

A total of 80,605 candidates appeared for Group I out of which 10,717 cleared, recording passing percentage of 13.30%. For Group II, out of 63,777 who appeared for the exam, 7,943 have cleared, recording a pass percentage of 12.45 %. Whereas 24,475 candidates appeared for both groups and only 1337 cleared, recording passing percentage of 5.46%.