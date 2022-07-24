scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

CA Intermediate results: AIR 2 Nishtha Bothra believes meditation helped her focus on preparation

ICAI CA Intermediate Results: Nishtha scored 323 out of 400 in her foundation exam too, making her one of the top scorers in her foundation batch. She will now start planning her articleship journey and hopes the experience will help her grow.

Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi |
Updated: July 24, 2022 10:26:59 am
CA AIR 2 Nishtha, CA toppers, ICAI CA inter toppersCA Intermediate results 2022: Nishtha cleared the intermediate (as well as foundation) level in her first attempt. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

ICAI CA Intermediate Results: Guwahati’s Nishtha Bothra has bagged the second rank in the CA Intermediate result announced by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) this week. She scored 658 out of 800 (82.25 per cent) to secure the second rank all over India. She missed the first position by less than 10 marks as the first rank holder Rajan Kabra scored 666 out of 800 (83.25 per cent).

Bothra cleared the intermediate (as well as foundation) level in her first attempt. She had earlier decided to attempt the exam in December 2021, but was unwell after her sister’s wedding in November.

“I was focused on giving the exam in November and therefore, I had planned and prepared accordingly. But I was not fit as I was unable to write for 15-20 days,” she told indianexpress.com. She later contracted Covid in January 2022.

Read |ICAI CA Intermediate Results: AIR 3 Kunal Hardwani wants to try his hand at stand-up comedy

She resumed her preparations in February 2022 and believes that consistency is the key to success. “We cannot be relaxed or think there is time and procrastinate like many do. We should be consistent and disciplined, especially in the Covid age where everything has shifted to the online medium. Nobody is after us to attend classes or forcing us to study, so we have to be accountable to ourselves and be disciplined,” she said, while adding that when appearing for such exams, one should have a positive attitude.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

When Covid hit the country and everyone was stuck in lockdown, Nishtha returned from her college in Calcutta to her hometown Guwahati. “For the first month, I played games and tried my hands at cooking, however, I realised that I need to judiciously utilise the extra time I have since have to appear for the exam someday. I started studying in a disciplined manner and made sure that the online mode does not let me get demotivated. Some of my friends who were also appearing for the same exam kept me motivated,” she said.

Nishtha is currently living with her mother who is a homemaker and her younger brother who is completing his second year of graduation while handling the family business.

Also read |ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2022 Updates: Result declared, know when to apply for Nov-December schedule

This is not the first time that Nishtha has obtained good score. “I had achieved 323 out of 400 in my foundation exam but the ICAI had removed the rank system till then,” she said.

When not studying, the Guwahati girl likes to watch Suits and sitcom Friends. She also likes to listen to music and meditate, which calms her mind and helps deal with her anxiety. “I stress a lot and I have anxiety so I meditate for nearly 10 minutes before every exam,” she said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The throw that won Neeraj Chopra silver medal at World Championship
Watch

The throw that won Neeraj Chopra silver medal at World Championship

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena, EC tells Thackeray, Shinde
Maharashtra

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena, EC tells Thackeray, Shinde

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Kanwariyas mowed down

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement