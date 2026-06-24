ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026: How to download scorecards from caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today declare the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination results. Once released, candidates can access their scorecards through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org, using their registration number and roll number.
ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE Updates
According to the revised examination schedule, Group I papers were held on May 5, 7 and 9, while Group II examinations took place on May 11, 13 and 15. All papers were conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination pattern comprised 30 marks for multiple-choice questions and 70 marks for descriptive questions.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their CA Intermediate result:
Step 1: Visit the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CA Intermediate May 2026 Result’.
Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number and the security code displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
The distinction will be specifically mentioned on the pass certificate issued by the institute. Students who clear both groups of the Intermediate examination, either together or separately, will receive their pass certificates within 60 days of the declaration of results. In case a candidate does not receive the certificate within eight weeks, they may contact ICAI at exam.dmsinter@icai.in.
There is no concept of “Improvement” of performance in CA Examinations. In other words, a student is not permitted to reappear in the group(s) of an exam already passed by him, ICAI in a statement said.
The previous January 2026 session witnessed modest pass percentages. Group I recorded a pass percentage of 13.96 per cent, with 14,733 candidates qualifying out of 1,05,526 who appeared. Group II performed slightly better, registering a pass percentage of 15.54 per cent after 10,798 of the 69,477 candidates cleared the examination. Among candidates who appeared for both groups, only 3,924 out of 41,798 qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 9.39 per cent.