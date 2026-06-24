ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026: How to download scorecards from caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today declare the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination results. Once released, candidates can access their scorecards through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org, using their registration number and roll number.

ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE Updates

According to the revised examination schedule, Group I papers were held on May 5, 7 and 9, while Group II examinations took place on May 11, 13 and 15. All papers were conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination pattern comprised 30 marks for multiple-choice questions and 70 marks for descriptive questions.

ICAI CA Intermediate 2026: How to check results?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their CA Intermediate result: