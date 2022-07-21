scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

ICAI CA Intermediate results 2022: Score card released, Rajan Kabra is AIR 1

ICAI CA intermediate results 2022: Candidates can check their scores at the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number to check their CA Inter results at the official website. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 10:25:27 am
ICAI CA Inter result, CA Inter result, CA resultICAI CA intermediate results 2022: The results were declared in the early morning hours today. (Representative image)

ICAI CA intermediate results 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination today, i.e. July 21. Candidates can check their scores at the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number to check their CA Inter results at the official website. 

Read |ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2022 Updates: Result out, know when to apply for Nov-December schedule

CA Intermediate 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further references.

This year, Rajan Kabra from Aurangabad has achieved the All India Rank 1 with a score of 666 out of 800. He is followed by Nishtha Bothra from Guwahati and Kunal Kamal Hardwani at the second and third rank respectively. This year, 10717 (13.30 per cent) candidates passed the Group I exams, 7943 cleared the Group 2 (12.45 per cent) and 1337 (5.46 per cent) cleared both groups.

Also read |ICAI CA Result 2022: Surat loom worker’s son among top 50, hopes to change family fortunes

ICAI recently announced the results of CA final exams of May session. A total of 6,657 candidates appeared for group I and 63,253 candidates appeared for Group II out of which 14,643 and 13,877 candidates cleared the exam, respectively. The pass percentage recorded for the May session was only around 21 percent. A total of 29,348 candidates appeared for both groups and 3,695 passed.

Anil Shah from Mumbai took first place in this year’s CA final exam with a score of 82.5 per cent. He was followed in the rankings by Shrushtu Keyurbhai Sanghavi in third place and Akshat Goyal of Jaipur in second place, both with 79.88 per cent. This year, 1,18,771 students took the Final test, which was held in 489 locations across the country.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president
Live Updates

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?
Express Explained

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?

Premium
Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement