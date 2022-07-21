ICAI CA Intermediate results 2022: Score card released, Rajan Kabra is AIR 1

ICAI CA intermediate results 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination today, i.e. July 21. Candidates can check their scores at the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number to check their CA Inter results at the official website.

CA Intermediate 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further references.

This year, Rajan Kabra from Aurangabad has achieved the All India Rank 1 with a score of 666 out of 800. He is followed by Nishtha Bothra from Guwahati and Kunal Kamal Hardwani at the second and third rank respectively. This year, 10717 (13.30 per cent) candidates passed the Group I exams, 7943 cleared the Group 2 (12.45 per cent) and 1337 (5.46 per cent) cleared both groups.

ICAI recently announced the results of CA final exams of May session. A total of 6,657 candidates appeared for group I and 63,253 candidates appeared for Group II out of which 14,643 and 13,877 candidates cleared the exam, respectively. The pass percentage recorded for the May session was only around 21 percent. A total of 29,348 candidates appeared for both groups and 3,695 passed.

Anil Shah from Mumbai took first place in this year’s CA final exam with a score of 82.5 per cent. He was followed in the rankings by Shrushtu Keyurbhai Sanghavi in third place and Akshat Goyal of Jaipur in second place, both with 79.88 per cent. This year, 1,18,771 students took the Final test, which was held in 489 locations across the country.