ICAI CA Intermediate result today at icai.nic.in: How to check

ICAI CA Intermediate May Result 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will declare the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) May examination on Sunday, July 29 for both old and new course. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The Institute has scheduled the result time at 6 pm but going by the previous trend, they might release the results before time. Along with the CA result, the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank in the case of final and foundation examination only) will be made available. The exams were earlier held in May/ June 2018.

ICAI CA May Intermediate result 2018: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter your registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

ICAI CA May Intermediate result 2018: How to check via SMS

To get their IPCC result via SMS, students have to send an SMS in the following format to 58888:

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

On July 20, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India had released the results of the Chartered Accountants final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT).

