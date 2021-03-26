ICAI CA intermediate result 2021: Check release date and time

Candidates can check ICAI CA Intermediate result at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. image/ gettyimages.in

ICAI CA intermediate result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the ICAI CA intermediate result of both old and new courses today. As per the official notification, ICAI will declare the result of the CA intermediate exams held in January this year on March 26, Friday evening, or on Saturday, March 27.

Candidates can check the ICAI CA Intermediate result at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

How to check the ICAI CA intermediate result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further references.

Candidates who wish to receive the result via registered mobile number or email can register at icaiexam.icai.org. Students who register will get their results emailed to them soon after the result declaration, as per the official notice.