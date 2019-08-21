ICAI CA intermediate result: Date and time

ICAI CA intermediate result: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will declare the result for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) intermediate exam for both old and new course on Friday, August 23 late evening. Candidates can check their result at icaiexam.icaiorg, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The All India Merit list (up to 50 ranks) in the case of intermediate examination (Old Course & New Course) will also be released on the same date and websites. A total of 1,22,788 students have admitted in the old course and 72,727 have enrolled in the new course. The exams were conducted in May-June 2019 across 478 exam centres.

ICAI CA intermediate result: Check result via SMS/email

Candidates need to register their mobile numbers in order to check the result via SMS or email. Candidates will have to pre-register their requests only at the website, icaiexam.icai.org.

To check on the sport result via SMS, one can follow these steps –

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course), type CAIPCOLD (space) roll number, for Intermediate Examination (New Course) type CAIPCNEW (space) roll number and send it to 58888

The ICAI CA intermediate is the second stage of becoming a CA. After IPCC but before the CA finals. Meanwhile. ICAI had recently declared CA final result 2019 in which Ajay Agarwal from Rajasthan topped the exam with 650 marks, 81.25%. He is the brother of ICAI CA final 2018 topper.