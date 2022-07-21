scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

ICAI CA Intermediate Results: AIR 3 Kunal Hardwani wants to try his hand at stand-up comedy

The all-India rank 3 is also all praise for the new ICAI rule that lets candidates appear for the CA foundation course exam while still in school. “Now I am in my first year of B.Com. And the CA Inter result is already cleared,” said Hardwani, who is interested in auditing.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
Updated: July 21, 2022 4:48:09 pm
ca inter result, ca topper interview, icai ca topper news, ca news, icai ca topper maharashtra, ca inter result newsNagpur's Kunal Hardwani is CA Intermediate AIR 3. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Candidates from Maharashtra have been outshining their counterparts from other states in the CA exams lately. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced CA Intermediate result today and two of the top 3 ranks have been cornered by candidates from Maharashtra.

While the topper Rajan Kabra is from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, all-India Rank 3 holder Kunal Hardwani is from Nagpur’s Kamptee. The second position is bagged by Nishtha Bothra from Guwahati. Last week, the CA final result was out and Mumbai boy – Meet Shah — was declared AIR 1.

Read |ICAI CA Intermediate topper Rajan Kabra loves reading, says ‘watching The Big Bang Theory de-stresses me’

Hardwani scored 643/800 in the exam. He has a keen interest in comedy, except that he likes playing a more participative role. The Nagpur boy enjoys dancing and acting. He has recently discovered that he likes stand-up comedy after an impromptu performance this week.

“I performed (a stand-up act) at the ICAI Bhavan in Amravati where CA aspirants had gathered for a class. There was some time left after class, when sir casually asked if anyone of us wants to perform. I grabbed the opportunity,” said he. As per Hardwani, his friends believe that he has a good sense of humour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

During his act, he narrated an anecdote of watching a horror movie with his friends. “I wish somebody had taken a proper video of the act for me to remember my first-ever performance,” he said, adding that he now wants to try his hand at performing at professional open-mic events.

The all-India rank 3 is also all praise for the new ICAI rule that lets candidates appear for the CA foundation course exam while still in school. “Now I am in my first year of B.Com. And the CA Inter result is already cleared,” said Hardwani, who is interested in auditing. “And CA was the right platform for it,” he added.

This year, as many as 80,605 candidates appeared for Group I out of which 10,717 cleared, recording passing percentage of 13.30%. For Group II, out of 63,777 who appeared for the exam, 7,943 have cleared, recording a pass percentage of 12.45 %. Whereas 24,475 candidates appeared for both groups and only 1337 cleared, recording passing percentage of 5.46%.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement