ICAI CA Intermediate Results: AIR 3 Kunal Hardwani wants to try his hand at stand-up comedy

Candidates from Maharashtra have been outshining their counterparts from other states in the CA exams lately. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced CA Intermediate result today and two of the top 3 ranks have been cornered by candidates from Maharashtra.

While the topper Rajan Kabra is from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, all-India Rank 3 holder Kunal Hardwani is from Nagpur’s Kamptee. The second position is bagged by Nishtha Bothra from Guwahati. Last week, the CA final result was out and Mumbai boy – Meet Shah — was declared AIR 1.

Hardwani scored 643/800 in the exam. He has a keen interest in comedy, except that he likes playing a more participative role. The Nagpur boy enjoys dancing and acting. He has recently discovered that he likes stand-up comedy after an impromptu performance this week.

“I performed (a stand-up act) at the ICAI Bhavan in Amravati where CA aspirants had gathered for a class. There was some time left after class, when sir casually asked if anyone of us wants to perform. I grabbed the opportunity,” said he. As per Hardwani, his friends believe that he has a good sense of humour.

During his act, he narrated an anecdote of watching a horror movie with his friends. “I wish somebody had taken a proper video of the act for me to remember my first-ever performance,” he said, adding that he now wants to try his hand at performing at professional open-mic events.

The all-India rank 3 is also all praise for the new ICAI rule that lets candidates appear for the CA foundation course exam while still in school. “Now I am in my first year of B.Com. And the CA Inter result is already cleared,” said Hardwani, who is interested in auditing. “And CA was the right platform for it,” he added.

This year, as many as 80,605 candidates appeared for Group I out of which 10,717 cleared, recording passing percentage of 13.30%. For Group II, out of 63,777 who appeared for the exam, 7,943 have cleared, recording a pass percentage of 12.45 %. Whereas 24,475 candidates appeared for both groups and only 1337 cleared, recording passing percentage of 5.46%.