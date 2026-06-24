ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2026 Out: Shardul Shekhar Vichare secures the top spot

Rank certificates are awarded on an All-India basis and are restricted to candidates securing up to the 50th rank (Representative Image/AI)

ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Intermediate result today, that is, on June 24, 2026. Students can now view their result status on the official website at caresults.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE Updates

In Group-I, a total of 91,237 candidates appeared, with 9,350 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 10.25 per cent. Group-II saw 64,381 candidates appear and 10,372 pass, yielding a higher success rate of 16.11 per cent. Meanwhile, for candidates attempting Both Groups, 33,304 individuals appeared, out of which 2,820 successfully passed, representing a pass percentage of 8.47 per cent.

Shardul Shekhar Vichare from Dombivali clinched the first rank nationwide, scoring an impressive 531 out of 600 marks (88.50%). Following closely behind, Abhinav Satheesh from Kochi secured the second rank with 530 out of 600 marks (88.33%). The third rank was achieved by Teerth Jain from Mumbai, who scored 519 out of 600 marks (86.50%).