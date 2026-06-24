ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2026 Out: Shardul Shekhar Vichare secures the top spot

ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Intermediate result today, that is, on June 24, 2026. Students can now view their result status on the official website at caresults.icai.org.
ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE Updates
In Group-I, a total of 91,237 candidates appeared, with 9,350 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 10.25 per cent. Group-II saw 64,381 candidates appear and 10,372 pass, yielding a higher success rate of 16.11 per cent. Meanwhile, for candidates attempting Both Groups, 33,304 individuals appeared, out of which 2,820 successfully passed, representing a pass percentage of 8.47 per cent.
Shardul Shekhar Vichare from Dombivali clinched the first rank nationwide, scoring an impressive 531 out of 600 marks (88.50%). Following closely behind, Abhinav Satheesh from Kochi secured the second rank with 530 out of 600 marks (88.33%). The third rank was achieved by Teerth Jain from Mumbai, who scored 519 out of 600 marks (86.50%).
To access their results, students must visit the official website. Then click on the link ‘CA Intermediate May 2026 Result’ and enter your registration number and roll number. Once the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.
ICAI will issue a pass certificate to those who have passed both groups of the examination within 60 days of the announcement of the result. For the May 2026 exams, the certificate can be expected to arrive before August 24. In case a student does not receive their certificate within the stipulated time, they can write to exam.dmsinter@icai.in.