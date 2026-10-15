ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 likely on October 22, know more here

The announcement, issued by the ICAI Examination Department on October 14, states that the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination results are likely to be declared by the evening of October 22. Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access their results through the official website, caresults.icai.org.

The CA Intermediate September 2026 exam was conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) between September 1 and September 12, 2026.

How to check ICAI CA Intermediate September Result 2026

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps to check their scores:

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Step 1. Visit the official ICAI result website: caresults.icai.org.

Step 2. Click on the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination result, once available.

Step 3. Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields.

Step 4. Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5. Download the result and save a copy for future reference.