Tuesday, July 19, 2022

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time announced; check schedule here

ICAI CA Intermediate result 2022: Candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number to check their CA Inter results at the official website -- icai.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 3:42:29 pm
ICAI, CA result, CA intermediateICAI CA Intermediate result 2022: Recently, the ICAI had released results for CA Final result for the May 2022 session. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared July 21. Once released, students will be able to check their score at  the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Intermediate result 2022: Date and time

Candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number to check their CA Inter results at the official website.

While no time has been confirmed by the ICAI yet, the institute has confirmed that the result for May 2022 session will be declared on July 21, i.e. Thursday.

ICAI CA Intermediate result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link provided for CA Intermediate Result 2022.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or PIN number along with the roll number to login.

Step 4: Click on submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

Recently, the ICAI released results for CA Final result for the May 2022 session. Mumbai’s Anil Shah topped the CA final exam with 80.25 per cent this year. He was followed by Akshat Goyal of Jaipur at second place with 79.88 per cent and Shrushtu Keyurbhai Sanghavi at third place with 76.38 per cent. A total of 1,18,771 students appeared for the Final exam this year which was held at 489 centres across the country.

