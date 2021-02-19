ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021: Registration process to conclude on March 1, check details

scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
February 19, 2021 10:48:31 am
ICAI CA exam 2021The registration process for intermediate (new) exam 2021 will conclude on March 1. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021: The registration process of the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) CA intermediate (new) exam will be concluded on March 1. “Students who have passed foundation exam held in November 2020 or before may note that the last date of registration in intermediate course under the revised scheme of education and training for appearing in November intermediate (new) exam is March 1,” ICAI in its notification mentioned.

The students can register themselves at eservices.icai.org.

Meanwhile, the results for the CA intermediate, foundation exams were announced in last week. Zarin Begum Yusuf Khan from Maharashtra topped the Intermediate exam for the old course while Ahmedabad’s Shreya Rakesh Tibrewal secured rank 1 in the inter new course.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

