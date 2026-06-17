ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 results to be declared on June 24 at caresults.icai.org

The results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be announced on the evening of June 24, 2026, according to an official notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). All candidates who appeared for their CA Inter examination can access their results on the official results portal at caresults.icai.org.

To check their ICAI scores, candidates will need to log in with their registration number and roll number. ICAI has advised candidates to keep these details readily available to avoid delays while accessing the result.

The CA Intermediate examination is one of the key stages in the chartered accountancy course conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Thousands of aspirants appear for the exam every year as they progress toward becoming chartered accountants.