ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 results to be declared on June 24 at caresults.icai.org

The results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be announced on the evening of June 24, 2026, according to an official notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). All candidates who appeared for their CA Inter examination can access their results on the official results portal at caresults.icai.org.
To check their ICAI scores, candidates will need to log in with their registration number and roll number. ICAI has advised candidates to keep these details readily available to avoid delays while accessing the result.
The CA Intermediate examination is one of the key stages in the chartered accountancy course conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Thousands of aspirants appear for the exam every year as they progress toward becoming chartered accountants.
Meanwhile, the ICAI will announce the result of the Chartered Accountant final examination on June 18, by evening.
Candidates can view and download their scorecards once the results are published on the portal. It is advisable to download and retain a copy of the result for future reference, including during the article training and final examination stages.
The announcement was made through an official notice signed by Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary (Exams).
The previous January 2026 session saw modest pass rates. In Group I, 14,733 out of 1,05,526 candidates qualified, translating to a pass percentage of 13.96 per cent. Group II recorded a pass percentage of 15.54 per cent, with 10,798 candidates clearing the exam out of 69,477 who appeared. Among candidates appearing for both groups, 3,924 of 41,798 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 9.39 per cent.
The CA Intermediate examination assesses candidates across multiple subjects, including accounting, taxation, auditing, and financial management, and serves as an important milestone in the CA qualification process.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI websites for updates regarding result-related notifications, verification procedures, and information on mark sheets.