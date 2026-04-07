ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 exam dates revised; check new Group I, II schedule here

As per the revised schedule, the CA Intermediate exams will now commence from May 5, 2026, instead of the earlier start date of May 3. The institute has clarified that there are no changes in exam timings, and all papers will continue to be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm (IST).

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 7, 2026 11:26 AM IST
Candidate comes from various part of the state Police recrutment entrence exam at a examination centre in Lucknow on saturday.Candidate comes from various part of the state Police recrutment entrence exam at a examination centre in Lucknow on saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. 14-03-2026)
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ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 Exam Dates Revised: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate May 2026 examinations. In its latest notice the CA institute has revied the earlier timetable announced in January.

The change, as per the official notice, applies to candidates appearing for the Intermediate course exam at both Indian and overseas centres.

CA Intermediate May 2026 revised exam dates

Group Earlier Dates Revised Dates
Group I May 3, 5, 7, 2026 May 5, 7, 9, 2026
Group II May 9, 11, 13, 2026 May 11, 13, 15, 2026

As per the revised schedule, the CA Intermediate exams will now commence from May 5, 2026, instead of the earlier start date of May 3. The institute has clarified that there are no changes in exam timings, and all papers will continue to be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm (IST).

The rescheduling affects both Group I and Group II papers of the Intermediate course. Dates for other examinations – including CA Foundation, Final, and Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams, however, will remain unchanged as per the previously released schedule.

In a related change, the ICAI has also scrapped the January examination cycle for CA Final candidates as part of its broader revamp of the exam schedule. The institute had earlier introduced multiple attempts in a year, but has now returned to the twice-a-year exam cycle.

With the removal of the January attempt, CA Final exams are now held twice annually, in May and November.

 

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