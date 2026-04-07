ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 exam dates revised; check new Group I, II schedule here

Candidate comes from various part of the state Police recrutment entrence exam at a examination centre in Lucknow on saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. 14-03-2026)

ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 Exam Dates Revised: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate May 2026 examinations. In its latest notice the CA institute has revied the earlier timetable announced in January.

The change, as per the official notice, applies to candidates appearing for the Intermediate course exam at both Indian and overseas centres.

CA Intermediate May 2026 revised exam dates

Group Earlier Dates Revised Dates Group I May 3, 5, 7, 2026 May 5, 7, 9, 2026 Group II May 9, 11, 13, 2026 May 11, 13, 15, 2026

As per the revised schedule, the CA Intermediate exams will now commence from May 5, 2026, instead of the earlier start date of May 3. The institute has clarified that there are no changes in exam timings, and all papers will continue to be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm (IST).