ICAI CA Intermediate May exam 2018 result date and time: IPC result by July 29

ICAI Intermediate result: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) examination on July 29 for both old and new course. The Institute has scheduled the result time at 6 pm but going by the previous trend, they might release the results before time.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in at 6 pm. Along with the CA result, the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank in the case of final and foundation examination only) will be made available. The exams were earlier held in May/ June 2018.

To get their IPCC result via SMS, students have to send an SMS in the following format to 58888:

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

On July 20, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India had released the results of the Chartered Accountants final examination, foundation examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT).

