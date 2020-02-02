ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation results likely tomorrow, check direct link

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation results 2019 expected to be announced tomorrow ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation results 2019 expected to be announced tomorrow

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation results 2019: The results of the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) CA foundation and intermediate examination will be declared either on February 3 or February 4, 2020. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The merit list of the candidates will also be available on the website. The candidates can also register their email address to get results. “Arrangements have also been made for the students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) and Foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses” the official notification reads.

ICAI CA Foundation results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

READ | Father’s dream inspired me to become CA: Kolkata ICAI topper Abhay Bajoria

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can also get their results through SMS.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

For Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate result the following:-Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course) CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

For Foundation examination result the following:-CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to: 57575 – for all mobile services.

The results of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) old and new course was released on January 17, 2020.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd