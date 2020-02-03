ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2019 Live Updates: Results to be declared soon, how to check scores

ICAI CA IPCC Intermediate, Foundation Result Nov 2019 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will release the results of CA foundation and intermediate examination either on February 3 or February 4, 2020. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.
The merit list will be released after the declaration of results. The candidates can also register their email address to get results.
The candidates can check the results through the website- icaiexam.icai.org. To view score, they need to click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.
The results of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) final old and new course was released on January 17, 2020.
Highlights
