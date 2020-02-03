ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2019 Live Updates: Results to be declared soon, how to check scores

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation results 2019 LIVE: Results will be available at the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation results 2019 LIVE: Results will be available at the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

ICAI CA IPCC Intermediate, Foundation Result Nov 2019 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will release the results of CA foundation and intermediate examination either on February 3 or February 4, 2020. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The merit list will be released after the declaration of results. The candidates can also register their email address to get results.

READ | Father’s dream inspired me to become CA: Kolkata ICAI topper Abhay Bajoria

The candidates can check the results through the website- icaiexam.icai.org. To view score, they need to click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

The results of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) final old and new course was released on January 17, 2020.