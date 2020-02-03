Follow Us:
Monday, February 03, 2020
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2019 Live Updates: Results to be declared soon, how to check scores

ICAI CA Intermediate Result Nov 2019, ICAI CA IPCC Inter and Foundation Results 2019 Live Updates: The candidates can get the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The merit list will also be available on the websites

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2020 12:09:44 pm
ICAI CA IPCC Intermediate, Foundation Result Nov 2019 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will release the results of CA foundation and intermediate examination either on February 3 or February 4, 2020. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The merit list will be released after the declaration of results. The candidates can also register their email address to get results.

The candidates can check the results through the website- icaiexam.icai.org. To view score, they need to click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

The results of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) final old and new course was released on January 17, 2020.

Live Blog

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation results 2019 LIVE: Results shortly at websites, check direct link, updates in Hindi 

Highlights

    12:09 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation result today

    The results of the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) CA foundation and intermediate examination will be released on Monday, February 3, 2020. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

    ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation results 2019 LIVE: The candidates can also get their results through SMS. For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

