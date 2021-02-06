ICAI CA intermediate, foundation result: Date and Time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams for old and new courses of foundation and intermediate exams at icai.org on February 8 and 9, the institutes announced in an official statement. ICAI CA final result was released earlier this month. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank will also be available on the official websites.

The result will also be available through mobile. Candidates can check via SMS also. To check the result of the intermediate old syllabus result candidates need to type CAIPCOLD <space> roll number for a new course of intermediate, they need to SMS CAFND <space> roll number to 57575.

Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021(morning)

Detailshttps://t.co/mbVxOWA9zd pic.twitter.com/PfaBnjugHl — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) February 6, 2021

A total of 4,71,619 students appeared for the CA exams in November. This includes CA foundation, intermediate, and final students. Exams were held in November. Those who could not appear for the exams in November due to Covid-19, were asked to appear for the exams in Janaury.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.