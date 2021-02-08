ICAI CA intermediate, foundation exam result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be available today at these websites

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Results will be available at the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

ICAI CA intermediate, foundation result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of CA foundation and intermediate examination today. As per the official statement, the result will be released either on February 8 and 9.

The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The merit list will also be available at the websites. The candidates can also register their email address to get their scores.

The result will also be available through mobile. Candidates can check via SMS also. To check the result of the intermediate old syllabus result candidates need to type CAIPCOLD <space> roll number for a new course of intermediate, they need to SMS CAFND <space> roll number to 57575.

To view score, the candidates need to click on the download result link at the website- icaiexam.icai.org. Enter registration number or roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.