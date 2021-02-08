scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 08, 2021
Latest news
Live now

ICAI CA intermediate, foundation exam result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be available today at these websites

ICAI CA intermediate, foundation result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: According to ICAI, the result will be released either on February 8 and 9. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2021 12:39:30 pm
CA result 1200ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Results will be available at the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

ICAI CA intermediate, foundation result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of CA foundation and intermediate examination today. As per the official statement, the result will be released either on February 8 and 9.

The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The merit list will also be available at the websites. The candidates can also register their email address to get their scores.

The result will also be available through mobile. Candidates can check via SMS also. To check the result of the intermediate old syllabus result candidates need to type CAIPCOLD <space> roll number for a new course of intermediate, they need to SMS CAFND <space> roll number to 57575.

To view score, the candidates need to click on the download result link at the website- icaiexam.icai.org. Enter registration number or roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

ICAI CA intermediate, foundation result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at these websites, check direct link

12:36 (IST)08 Feb 2021
How to check CA result via mobile 

The result will also be available through mobile. Candidates can check via SMS also. To check the result of the intermediate old syllabus result candidates need to type CAIPCOLD roll number for a new course of intermediate, they need to SMS CAFND roll number to 57575.

12:13 (IST)08 Feb 2021
CA intermediate, foundation exam result today 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams for old and new courses of foundation and intermediate exams at icai.org on February 8. ICAI official confirmed indianexpress.com that the result will be released by evening today. 

 

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation result 2020 ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Results will be available at the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

ICAI CA intermediate, foundation result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: A total of 4,71,619 students appeared for the CA exams in November. This includes CA foundation, intermediate, and final students. The exams were held in November. Those who could not appear for the exams in November due to Covid-19, were asked to appear for the exams in January.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd