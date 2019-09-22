ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation answer books to be evaluated digitally

All answer scripts of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation level exams will from now on be digitally evaluated in order to avoid variation in marks by various examiners and eliminate the scope of totalling errors, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced.

Advertising

In a notification dated September 21, the institute urged students not to be “misled and swayed by any tirade” and assured the institute “stands committed to fulfil their genuine concerns”.

“It has been brought to our notice that certain adverse reports relating to the system of evaluation of answer books of CA exams are doing the rounds on social media. In this connection, following reforms which have been put in place recently are brought to the attention of the stakeholders in respect of the ICAI examination system,” read the ICAI release.

The institute has also decided to introduce OMR based evaluation of the final new course. “Effective May, 2019 exams, objective type questions for 30 marks have been introduced in select papers of Intermediate and Final Exams. Further, the Institute has decided to introduce OMR based evaluation for MCQ’s of Elective Papers 6A to 6F of final New course with effect from November 2019 which are machine processed thus avoiding subjectivity,” read the release.

The institute has mentioned in its notification that the evaluators have to go through an online test in a gap of three years. “All applicants shortlisted for empanelment as examiners are required to qualify an on-line test in the subject of their choice before inclusion of their names in the Panel of Examiners. It has further been decided that all existing examiners would also be required to undergo an on-line test in their respective subjects, once in 3 years,” ICAI said.