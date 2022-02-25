ICAI CA inter exam December 2021 result date and time released

ICAI CA results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result declaration date and time for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination. As per the notification, the result is likely to be announced on February 26 or February 27, 2022. However, a senior official from the ICAI confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result will be released on February 26. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org.

“The results of the chartered accountants intermediate examination (old course & new course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, February 26 (evening) or Sunday, February 27, 2022,” read the official notification by ICAI. Candidates who appeared in these examinations can check their results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Candidates of intermediate (old course and new course) examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24. All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.