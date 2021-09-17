scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
ICAI CA intermediate exam 2021 result date and time announced

ICAI CA inter result 2021: Candidates who appeared in these examinations can check their results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
September 17, 2021 12:21:07 pm
CA inter results 2021, CA inter result 2021Candidates can check the notification on the official website - icai.org.(Image by Pixels/Representational)

ICAI CA results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result declaration date and time for Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 intermediate examination. As per the notification, the result is likely to be announced on September 19 or Sep 20, 2021. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org.

Read |After clearing CA final, topper Ruth Dsilva plans to appear for UPSC Civil Service exam

“Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, 19th September 2021(evening)/Monday, 20th September 2021” ICAI tweeted.

Candidates who appeared in these examinations can check their results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai.nic.in. 

Read |Taxi driver’s sons clear ICAI CA exam, say ‘hard to get books in Hindi medium’

Candidates of intermediate (old course and new course) examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from September 17. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

 

