ICAI CA Intermediate 2021 result announced, here’s how to check

ICAI CA intermediate result 2021: The The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI CA intermediate result of both old and new course today. The CA intermediate exams were held in July this year. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org.

Arrangements have been made for the candidates of intermediate examination (old course & new course) who had registered on the official website by September 17 to get their result via e-mail.

Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 declared

Same can be accessed athttps://t.co/HS8oDSRLZnhttps://t.co/sxQNhLv0uqhttps://t.co/344CfPdhym pic.twitter.com/L343q0Bpo6 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) September 19, 2021

How to check the ICAI CA intermediate result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further references.

In January 2021 session, Avilash Gaurav from Guwahati had topped the old Intermediate (IPC) Examination with 63.86 per cent. had He scored 447 marks out of the total 700. In the new course of Chartered Accountants (CA) intermediate exam, Girish Aswani from Ajmer had topped the exam with 86.13 per cent, scoring 689 out of 800 marks. He was followed by Naman Maheshwari with 79.13 per cent and Ayush Gupta with 79 per cent at second and third places, respectively.