‘My father inspired me’: ICAI CA Inter topper Kinjal Ajmera

In the ICAI CA intermediate exam results declared Saturday, Kinjal Ajmera secured all India rank 1 by securing 86.25 per cent. A native of Kolkata, West Bengal, Kinjal seeks inspiration from her father Jitesh Ajmera, who too is a Chartered Accountant.

“While growing up, I idealised my father and his passion for his profession. At a very young age, I had decided to follow his footsteps and pursue chartered accountancy,” the topper shared.

Kinjal is currently pursuing Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata. She prepared for the CA exams alongside her graduation which she said “is not as difficult as usually assumed”.

“While preparing for CA, I followed a consistent study schedule throughout the year. I prepared for CA in the morning and attended my college classes in the evening. I roughly dedicated around 6 to 7 hours every day to prepare for the CA exams,” Kinjal shared.

Kinjal will now complete the mandatory articleship period of three years and will then appear for the CA final exams. “My aim is clear the CA final exams in a single attempt,” the topper shared.

Once successful in qualifying all stages of the CA exams, Kinjal wants to work in the corporate world to gain experience in her field and will later join her father’s consultancy firm.

Talking about her preparation, she said consistency is the key to success in the CA exams. One has to dedicate a certain amount of time each day and not keep waiting until the last few months to begin their preparation.

For students preparing for the CA inter exams, she suggested preparing according to the ICAI-prescribed syllabus as well as the study material provided by the institute. “Instead of reading a number of books on one subject, aspirants should concentrate on revising the ICAI study material multiple times,” Kinjal emphasised.