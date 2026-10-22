ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Scorecards likely today; check steps to download

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 Live Updates: (Photo: PTI/Enhanced by AI)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Intermediate September 2026 result today on its portal, caresults.icai.org. The institute, in an announcement issued on October 14, said the result would likely be released by this evening.

All the candidates who appeared for the September 2026 session of the CA Intermediate examination will be able to check their scorecards through the above-mentioned portal. In order to access the result, candidates will be required to enter their registration number and roll number.

Story continues below this ad ICAI conducted the CA Intermediate September 2026 examinations in two groups across the country at various exam centres. The Group I papers were held on September 1, 3 and 6, while the Group II examinations were conducted on September 8, 10 and 12. Also Read | 56% of Indian companies plan to hire more Company Secretaries, Chartered accountants: Survey The exams were conducted offline through pen-and-paper mode in a single afternoon shift each day, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for either or both groups can check their marks and qualifying status once the result is released. In the last session conduced in May 2026, a total of 9,350 out of 91,237 candidates (10.25%) passed in Group I, 10,372 out of 64,381 (16.11%) passed in Group II, while 2,820 out of 33,304 candidates (8.47%) cleared both groups. Those who are waiting for their ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 should keep a close check on the official result website mentioned above and the time-to-time live feeds given below to catch early updates. Live Updates Oct 22, 2026 08:15 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Exam conducted for two groups The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducts the CA Inter exam in two groups - Group I and Group II. The Group I consists of subjects such as Advanced Accounting, Corporate and Other Laws, and Taxation while the Group II includes Cost and Management Accounting, Auditing and Ethics, and Financial Management and Strategic Management. Oct 22, 2026 08:00 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Scorecards likely to be released today As per the announcement by ICAI, the CA Intermediate result for the September 2026 session will likely be released today, October 22. Oct 22, 2026 07:54 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Pass certificate Candidates who qualify in both the groups of the CA Intermediate examination, either in a single attempt or separately, will receive a pass certificate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) within 60 days of the results declaration. Oct 22, 2026 07:49 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Qualifying marks Candidates who appeared in the ICAI CA Intermediate exam in the September 2026 session will be required to score a minimum of 40 per cent in each individual paper and at least 50 per cent in aggregate across all papers in a group. Oct 22, 2026 07:44 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Merit list to be released online Along with the CA Inter September 2026 result, ICAI will release the merit list containing the names, All India Ranks (AIR), cities, and marks of top-performing candidates. Generally, the merit list contains only the top 50 rankers. Oct 22, 2026 07:40 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Verification fee All the candidates who want to verify their scores after the ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 is declared today will be required to pay Rs 50 per subject for marks verification. Oct 22, 2026 07:34 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Can candidates apply for scorecard verification? Yes, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) allows candidates to apply for verification if they feel dissatisfied with their ICAI CA Intermediate marks. The details regarding the verification window will be shared by the institute after the result is declared. The verification process will allow candidates to get their answer sheets rechecked for any calculation errors. They will be able to for the verification through the ICAI online portal. Oct 22, 2026 07:29 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Direct link to download soon The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will activate the CA Intermediate September 2026 result link today on its official result website – caresults.icai.org. Candidates are required to keep their login details ready to access the result. Oct 22, 2026 07:24 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Details mentioned Once the ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result is released online, candidates will be able to check the following details in their scorecard: -- Name of the candidate -- Exam Roll Number -- Registration Number -- Name of the examination appeared for (CA Intermediate / CA Foundation) -- Group Appeared for -- Subject-wise marks obtained -- Total marks obtained -- Result status (Pass or Fail) Oct 22, 2026 07:20 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Steps to download Candidates can refer to the following steps to know how they can download the ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 from the official website: Step 1: Go the official result portal, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result link. Step 3: Now, enter your ICAI roll number and registration number. Step 4: Candidates will need to enter the CAPTCHA code. Step 5: Click on the Submit button. Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Oct 22, 2026 07:14 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Login credentials required To download the ICAI CA Intermediate result for the September 2026 session, candidates will be required to enter their registration number along with their roll number in the result login window once activated. Oct 22, 2026 07:09 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Official website to track The ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 result for the September session will be released by the institute on its official result portal, caresults.icai.org. Once released, candidates will be able to access their CA Intermediate scorecard through the aforementioned website by entering their login credentials. Oct 22, 2026 07:04 AM IST ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates: Releasing today The ICAI has announced that the CA Intermediate September 2026 result will likely be released today, October 22, on the official result website. Those who appeared for the CA Inter exam can check their result using their login credentials. ICAI CA Inter Sep 26 Result Live Updates (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ representative): The ICAI CA Intermediate results are important for those who are planning a career in Chartered Accountancy. Those who qualify the Intermediate examination will then be required to appear for the subsequent stage of the CA programme, while candidates who fail to clear the exam will need to re-appear in the next exam cycle.

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