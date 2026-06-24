ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE Updates: Scorecards today at caresults.icai.org

Students can log in using their registration number and roll number on the official website to access the results.

ICAI CA Inter May 2026 Result LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to release the CA Intermediate result today (June 24, 2026). Once the results are announced, students will be able to download them from the official portal at caresults.icai.org. Students can log in using their registration number and roll number on the official website to access the results.

As per the revised exam schedule, the Group I exams were conducted on May 5, 7 and 9 while the Group II exams were held on May 11, 13 and 15. All exams took place from 2 pm to 5 pm, with multiple-choice questions making up 30 marks and descriptive-type questions contributing 70 marks.

Story continues below this ad Candidates securing at least 70 per cent aggregate marks across all papers of the Intermediate examination in a single sitting will be awarded a pass with distinction. The pass certificate issued to such candidates will specifically state that they have passed the examination with distinction. Live Updates Jun 24, 2026 07:49 AM IST ICAI CA Inter May 2026 Result LIVE Updates: Revised exam schedule As per the revised exam schedule, the Group I exams were conducted on May 5, 7 and 9 while the Group II exams were held on May 11, 13 and 15. Jun 24, 2026 07:32 AM IST ICAI CA Inter May 2026 Result LIVE Updates: Login credentials Students can log in using their registration number and roll number on the official website to access the results. Jun 24, 2026 07:31 AM IST ICAI CA Inter May 2026 Result LIVE Updates: Website to check Once the results are announced, students will be able to download them from the official portal at caresults.icai.org. Jun 24, 2026 07:23 AM IST ICAI CA Inter May 2026 Result LIVE Updates: Scorecards today The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to release the CA Intermediate result today (June 24, 2026). Candidates who clear both groups of the CA Intermediate examination, either in a single attempt or separately, will receive a pass certificate from ICAI within 60 days of the declaration of results. (Representative Image/AI) Candidates who clear both groups of the CA Intermediate examination, either in a single attempt or separately, will receive a pass certificate from ICAI within 60 days of the declaration of results. If the certificate is not received within eight weeks of the result announcement, candidates may contact ICAI by writing to exam.dmsinter@icai.in. The January 2026 CA Intermediate session took place on January 6, 8 and 10 for Group I while Group II was held on January 12, 15 and 17. The results for the same were announced on March 8, approximately 2 months after the exams. The attempt recorded a modest pass percentages across all categories. In Group I, 14,733 candidates qualified out of 1,05,526 who appeared, resulting in a pass percentage of 13.96 per cent. Group II witnessed a slightly better performance, with 10,798 of the 69,477 candidates clearing the examination, taking the pass rate to 15.54 per cent. Among candidates who appeared for both groups, only 3,924 out of 41,798 were successful, translating to an overall pass percentage of 9.39 per cent.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd