ICAI to announce CA Intermediate result on March 26 or 27

After releasing the result for the final and foundation examination last week, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results for the CA intermediate exams for both old and new courses on March 26 evening or March 27 morning, as per the recent official notice.

The result will be available on the official websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The CA Intermediate exam was held in January.

Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination(Old course & New Course) held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Friday, the 26th March 2021(evening)/Saturday the 27th March 2021

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further references.

Candidates who want to receive the result sent to them via registered mobile number or email can register at icaiexam.icai.org from March 24 onwards. Students who register will get their results emailed to them soon after the declaration, as per the official notice.

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.