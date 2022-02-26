ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here’s how to download scorecard

scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 26, 2022
ICAI CA Inter Result Link, CA Inter Result 2021 LIVE: A senior official from the ICAI confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result will be released on February 26. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: February 26, 2022 11:29:43 am
CA Inter Exam December Results 2021 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination today. A senior official from the ICAI confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result will be released on February 26. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org.

Candidates of intermediate (old course and new course) examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24.

Meanwhile, the application process for Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2022 examinations is underway. The online application filling facility will be available from February 21 to March 13 for the aspirants. 

Live Blog

CA Inter Result 2022 Live Updates: CA Inter Result 2021 Link, How to Check Scorecard here

11:29 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Websites to check ICAI CA Results 2021

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the following websites of ICAI for their results:

  • icaiexam.icai.org
  • caresults.icai.org
  • icai.nic.in
  • icai.org
11:25 (IST)26 Feb 2022
ICAI notice on ICAI CA Inter Results 2021
11:19 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Girls can achieve anything: CA Final December 2021 topper Radhika Beriwala

Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala from Surat in Gujarat has aced the CA Final December exam 2021, following the results trend from May 2021 when 19-year-old Nandini Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district was the topper. Read her full story here. 

11:14 (IST)26 Feb 2022
ICAI CA exams 2022 to be held in May 2022

ICAI CA 2022 exams will be conducted from May 14 to May 30 for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses. The application process for CA May 2022 exams started on February 21. The deadline to submit forms is March 13, 2022. Candidates will have to fill out the exam forms online on the exam website. 

11:07 (IST)26 Feb 2022
CA Inter results 2021: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on ‘’Results’ tab on the Home Page

Step 3: Select the exam name, example: ‘’Foundation’, ‘’Intermediate (Old)’

Step 4: Enter credentials to log in

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result for future use

11:01 (IST)26 Feb 2022
CA exams were conducted at nearly 200 districts

The ICAI conducted the exams across 192 districts to limit the movement of people within their own districts, and all Covid-19 protocols were followed in the exam halls.

 
10:58 (IST)26 Feb 2022
CA Inter results 2021: List of websites to check scores

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results for intermediate students today. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, or caresults.icai.org.

10:54 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Candidates can get scorecards via email

Candidates of intermediate (old course and new course) examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24.

 
10:52 (IST)26 Feb 2022
CA inter exams were conducted in December 2021

The CA inter 2021 December exams were conducted in offline mode for both old and new courses were administered from December 6.

10:45 (IST)26 Feb 2022
ICAI to declare CA Inter results today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination. As per the notification, the result is likely to be announced on February 26 or February 27, 2022. However, a senior official from the ICAI confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result will be released today. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org.

 

ICAI CA inter papers were held in two shifts. While paper 1 and paper 2 were held between 2 pm and 5 pm, paper 3 and 4 were held from 2 pm to 4 pm. ICAI had also increased the examination centres to cover additional 192 districts of the country to facilitate candidates not to travel beyond their district to the extent possible.

