ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here’s how to download scorecard

CA Inter Exam December Results 2021 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination today. A senior official from the ICAI confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result will be released on February 26. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org.

Candidates of intermediate (old course and new course) examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24.

Meanwhile, the application process for Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2022 examinations is underway. The online application filling facility will be available from February 21 to March 13 for the aspirants.