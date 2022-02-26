ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here’s how to download scorecard

CA Inter Exam December Results 2021 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination today. A senior official from the ICAI confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result will be released on February 26. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – icai.org.
Candidates of intermediate (old course and new course) examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24.
Meanwhile, the application process for Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2022 examinations is underway. The online application filling facility will be available from February 21 to March 13 for the aspirants.
Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the following websites of ICAI for their results:
Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala from Surat in Gujarat has aced the CA Final December exam 2021, following the results trend from May 2021 when 19-year-old Nandini Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district was the topper. Read her full story here.
ICAI CA 2022 exams will be conducted from May 14 to May 30 for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses. The application process for CA May 2022 exams started on February 21. The deadline to submit forms is March 13, 2022. Candidates will have to fill out the exam forms online on the exam website.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: Click on ‘’Results’ tab on the Home Page
Step 3: Select the exam name, example: ‘’Foundation’, ‘’Intermediate (Old)’
Step 4: Enter credentials to log in
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the result for future use
The ICAI conducted the exams across 192 districts to limit the movement of people within their own districts, and all Covid-19 protocols were followed in the exam halls.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results for intermediate students today. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, or caresults.icai.org.
The CA inter 2021 December exams were conducted in offline mode for both old and new courses were administered from December 6.
