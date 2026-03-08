ICAI CA Intermediate January Session 2026 Results Declared: Kanhiya Lal secures AIR 1 in inter exam

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate examination for the January 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites at icai.nic.in and icai.org. For more details on the ICAI CA January 2026 result, including pass percentages, merit list and passing criteria, candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.

This year, Kanhiya Lal from Ellenabad secured the top spot with 84.67 per cent and a score of 508 out of 600. The second rank is secured by Fathima Shehza K with a percentage of 84 per cent and a score of 504. Faridabad’s Vanya Bansal has secured the third spot with 83 per cent and 498 scores from 600.

ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Toppers

The CA Intermediate January 2026 examinations were conducted earlier this year in multiple shifts across centres in India and overseas. As per the official schedule, Group I exams were held on January 6, 8 and 10, while Group II exams took place on January 15, 17 and 19, 2026. The Intermediate examination is the second stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme.

ICAI CA Intermediate results for January 2026 covered three categories — Group I, Group II, and both groups combined.

In the January session, Group II posted the highest pass rate of the three, with 10,798 candidates clearing the exam out of 69,477 who appeared, translating to a 15.54 pass percentage. Group I saw 14,733 candidates pass out of 1,05,526 who sat for the test, recording a pass rate of 13.96. Candidates who appeared for both groups had the lowest pass rate at 9.39, with 3,924 clearing out of 41,798 who attempted.

In previous examination cycles, the Intermediate exam has seen participation from well over one lakh candidates across groups. For instance, in the September 2025 session, about 93,074 candidates appeared for Group I and 69,768 for Group II, while 36,398 candidates appeared for both groups, of which 3,663 qualified for both groups, translating to a pass percentage of around 10.06 per cent.

Similarly, the January 2025 Intermediate examination recorded an overall pass percentage of about 14.05 per cent for candidates appearing in both groups, reflecting the competitive nature of the examination.

The scorecard will display subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the candidate’s qualifying status. Candidates also have the option to apply for verification of marks or obtain certified copies of their evaluated answer sheets after the result declaration.

Candidates who clear both groups of the CA Intermediate examination become eligible to begin the mandatory three-year articleship training, which is a practical training phase under a practising chartered accountant. Completion of articleship is required before appearing for the final stage of the CA course.