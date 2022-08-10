ICAI CA Inter, final November 2022 application process begins; how to apply

August 10, 2022 6:25:38 pm
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begin the application process for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and final November 2022 examinations. The online application filling facility will be available from August 10 to August 31 for the aspirants. Interested candidates can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org
As per the schedule, the Intermediate exams will begin for group I will begin on November 2 and conclude on November 9 while the exams for group II will be conducted from November 11 to 17.
CA Application process 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Register with necessary details
Step 4: Login and fill the application form
Step 5: Upload required scanned documents
Final exams, for group I will be conducted between November 1 and 7 while for group B will he held from November 10 to 16. Candidates can check the complete schedule at icaiexam.icai.org/.
Meanwhile, ICAI released the result of CA Foundation June session results today. In the results declared, 25.28 per cent students have passed the CA Foundation exam 2022. Male candidates have performed better with 25.52 per cent passing the exam while 24.99 per cent girl students have passed the exam. A total of 1,04,427 students were admitted to foundation course this year out of which 93,729 students appeared for the exams.
