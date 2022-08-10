scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

ICAI CA Inter, final November 2022 application process begins; how to apply

As per the schedule, the Intermediate exams will begin for group I will begin on November 2 and conclude on November 9 while the exams for group II will be conducted from November 11 to 17.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 10, 2022 6:25:38 pm
Interested candidates can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org. Representative photo.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begin the application process for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and final November 2022 examinations. The online application filling facility will be available from August 10 to August 31 for the aspirants. Interested candidates can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org

Read |ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE Updates

As per the schedule, the Intermediate exams will begin for group I will begin on November 2 and conclude on November 9 while the exams for group II will be conducted from November 11 to 17.

CA Application process 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Register with necessary details

Step 4: Login and fill the application form

Step 5: Upload required scanned documents

Final exams, for group I will be conducted between November 1 and 7 while for group B will he held from November 10 to 16. Candidates can check the complete schedule at icaiexam.icai.org/. 

Meanwhile, ICAI released the result of CA Foundation June session results today. In the results declared, 25.28 per cent students have passed the CA Foundation exam 2022. Male candidates have performed better with 25.52 per cent passing the exam while 24.99 per cent girl students have passed the exam. A total of 1,04,427 students were admitted to foundation course this year out of which 93,729 students appeared for the exams.

 

 

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 06:25:38 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Featured Stories

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement