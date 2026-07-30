ICAI opens 55th overseas chapter in Ohio to support Indian CAs abroad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has expanded its international presence with the inauguration of its 55th overseas chapter in Ohio, United States. The new chapter is the institute’s 15th in the US and forms part of ICAI’s global network aimed at supporting Indian chartered accountants working abroad and developing professional engagement across countries.
With the addition of the Ohio chapter, ICAI’s global network now spans 85 cities across 47 countries. The institute currently has 55 overseas chapters and 30 representative offices, alongside its domestic network of five regional councils and 186 branches.
Ohio becomes the latest addition to ICAI’s US presence, joining existing chapters in Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Michigan, New England, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C., Florida, Atlanta and Los Angeles.
According to ICAI, its overseas chapters provide a platform for Indian chartered accountants to pursue professional development, knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities. The institute said these chapters also help facilitate foreign investment into India and assist Indian businesses by providing guidance on investment opportunities in different parts of the world.
ICAI added that its overseas chapters and representative offices function as professional networking hubs for members and also support coordination between India and other countries. The Ministry of External Affairs recognises these chapters as trade centres for facilitating such engagement.
The Ohio chapter was inaugurated virtually in the presence of Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, IFAC USA Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Helen Partridge, ICAI President CA Prasanna Kumar D, Vice-President CA Mangesh Kinare, Secretary CA (Dr) Jai Kumar Batra and members of the ICAI Ohio team.
ICAI established its first overseas chapter in Doha, Qatar, in 1981. The institute said the expansion reflects its continued efforts to build a global professional network of chartered accountants and strengthen international collaboration within the accounting profession.