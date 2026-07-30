ICAI opens 55th overseas chapter in Ohio to support Indian CAs abroad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has expanded its international presence with the inauguration of its 55th overseas chapter in Ohio, United States. The new chapter is the institute’s 15th in the US and forms part of ICAI’s global network aimed at supporting Indian chartered accountants working abroad and developing professional engagement across countries.

With the addition of the Ohio chapter, ICAI’s global network now spans 85 cities across 47 countries. The institute currently has 55 overseas chapters and 30 representative offices, alongside its domestic network of five regional councils and 186 branches.

Ohio becomes the latest addition to ICAI’s US presence, joining existing chapters in Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Michigan, New England, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C., Florida, Atlanta and Los Angeles.