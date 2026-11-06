ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Kansika, Mahek Gupta top with 90.25%; 19,736 pass

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today declared the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results, with Kansika from Hisar and Mahek Gupta from Hyderabad jointly securing the All India Rank (AIR) 1. Both candidates scored 361 marks out of 400, securing 90.25 per cent.

Sparsh Khandelwal from Ajmer and J Jayanth from Chennai jointly bagged the second rank. Both scored 359 marks, with an aggregate of 89.75 per cent. Vaibhavi Singhal from Gwalior secured the third rank with 358 marks, or 89.50 per cent.

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The institute’s topper list features five candidates across the top three ranks. The difference between the highest and third-highest scores was just three marks.