ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Kansika, Mahek Gupta top with 90.25%; 19,736 pass

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today declared the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results, with Kansika from Hisar and Mahek Gupta from Hyderabad jointly securing the All India Rank (AIR) 1. Both candidates scored 361 marks out of 400, securing 90.25 per cent.
Sparsh Khandelwal from Ajmer and J Jayanth from Chennai jointly bagged the second rank. Both scored 359 marks, with an aggregate of 89.75 per cent. Vaibhavi Singhal from Gwalior secured the third rank with 358 marks, or 89.50 per cent.
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The institute’s topper list features five candidates across the top three ranks. The difference between the highest and third-highest scores was just three marks.
|Ranks
|Name
|City
|Marks (out of 400)
|Percentage
|All India Rank (AIR) 1
|Kansika
|Hisar
|361
|90.25%
|Mahek Gupta
|Hyderabad
|361
|90.25%
|AIR 2
|Sparsh Khandelwal
|Ajmer
|359
|89.75%
|J Jayanth
|Chennai
|359
|89.75%
|AIR 3
|Vaibhavi Singhal
|Gwalior
|358
|89.50%
A total of 1,04,240 candidates appeared for the September 2026 examination, of whom 19,736 cleared it. The overall pass percentage stood at 18.93 per cent. The examination was conducted across 580 centres.
Among male candidates, 10,931 out of 53,398 passed, recording a pass percentage of 20.47 per cent. For female candidates, 8,805 out of 50,842 cleared the examination, with a pass percentage of 17.32 per cent. Male candidates therefore recorded a higher pass percentage than female candidates in this session.
The overall pass percentage is lower than the 20.09 per cent recorded in the May 2026 session. In the earlier examination, 18,124 candidates had cleared the Foundation course out of 90,217 who appeared.
ICAI has made the results available on its official result portal, caresults.icai.org. Candidates can access their scorecards by entering their registration number and roll number.