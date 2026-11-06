ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Kansika, Mahek Gupta top with 90.25%; 19,736 pass

Among male candidates, 10,931 out of 53,398 passed, recording a pass percentage of 20.47 per cent. For female candidates, 8,805 out of 50,842 cleared the examination, with a pass percentage of 17.32 per cent.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiNov 6, 2026 01:57 PM IST
ICAI CA Foundation 2026 ToppersICAI CA Foundation 2026: Who are this year's toppers? (Image via ICAI, enhanced with AI)
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today declared the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results, with Kansika from Hisar and Mahek Gupta from Hyderabad jointly securing the All India Rank (AIR) 1. Both candidates scored 361 marks out of 400, securing 90.25 per cent.

Sparsh Khandelwal from Ajmer and J Jayanth from Chennai jointly bagged the second rank. Both scored 359 marks, with an aggregate of 89.75 per cent. Vaibhavi Singhal from Gwalior secured the third rank with 358 marks, or 89.50 per cent.

Latest Updates | CA Foundation Results Out for September 2026: Where to check scorecards?

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The institute’s topper list features five candidates across the top three ranks. The difference between the highest and third-highest scores was just three marks.

Ranks Name City Marks (out of 400) Percentage
All India Rank (AIR) 1 Kansika Hisar 361 90.25%
Mahek Gupta Hyderabad 361 90.25%
AIR 2 Sparsh Khandelwal Ajmer 359 89.75%
J Jayanth Chennai 359 89.75%
AIR 3 Vaibhavi Singhal Gwalior 358 89.50%

A total of 1,04,240 candidates appeared for the September 2026 examination, of whom 19,736 cleared it. The overall pass percentage stood at 18.93 per cent. The examination was conducted across 580 centres.

Among male candidates, 10,931 out of 53,398 passed, recording a pass percentage of 20.47 per cent. For female candidates, 8,805 out of 50,842 cleared the examination, with a pass percentage of 17.32 per cent. Male candidates therefore recorded a higher pass percentage than female candidates in this session.

The overall pass percentage is lower than the 20.09 per cent recorded in the May 2026 session. In the earlier examination, 18,124 candidates had cleared the Foundation course out of 90,217 who appeared.

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ICAI has made the results available on its official result portal, caresults.icai.org. Candidates can access their scorecards by entering their registration number and roll number.

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