The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation result for September 2026 will likely be declared by the evening of Friday, November 6.
Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 session will be able to download their result cum scorecard through the official result website of the institute, caresults.icai.org. According to the official notification released by ICAI on November 1, candidates can access the scorecard by entering their registration number along with the roll number, once it is published online.
ICAI conducted the CA Foundation examination for the September 2026 session on September 2, 5, 7, and 9 in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted offline at various exam centres across the country in pen-and-paper mode.
CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Verify these details
The ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result will contain the qualifying status of the candidate. Once the scorecards are out on the above-mentioned result portal, candidates will be required to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the result.
Candidates may find the following details mentioned on their scorecard:
— Name
— Roll number
— Registration number
— Name of the exam appeared for (CA Foundation)
— Group appeared for
— Subject-wise Marks obtained
— Total marks obtained
— Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
In case candidates find any discrepancy or error in the details available on the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authority to get it rectified.
Those who are waiting for their scorecards are required to check the official result website mentioned above for early updates.