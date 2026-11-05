The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation result for September 2026 will likely be declared by the evening of Friday, November 6.

Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 session will be able to download their result cum scorecard through the official result website of the institute, caresults.icai.org. According to the official notification released by ICAI on November 1, candidates can access the scorecard by entering their registration number along with the roll number, once it is published online.

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation examination for the September 2026 session on September 2, 5, 7, and 9 in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted offline at various exam centres across the country in pen-and-paper mode.