ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result date expected soon; check how to download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation result for the September 2026 session soon. The institute, however, has not issued any confirmation regarding the date and time for the release of scorecards.
Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation September 2026 session will be able to check their results through the official ICAI result portal, caresults.icai.org, once released online. They will be required to use login credentials such as their registration number and roll number to download the scorecard.
ICAI conducted the CA Foundation September 2026 exams offline, in pen-and-paper format, on September 2, 5, 7, and 9 at various exam centres across the country.
CA Foundation September 2026 result: Step-by-step guide to download
Once the scorecards are released by ICAI online, candidates will be able to access them by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official ICAI result portal – caresults.icai.org.
Step 2: On the homepage of the portal, look for an active link titled “CA Foundation September 2026 result.”
Step 3: Click on the link to get redirected to the login page.
Step 4: Enter you login credentials, i.e. registration number and roll number.
Step 5: Enter the captcha code or security pin displayed on the screen and submit the details.
Step 6: The CA Foundation September 2026 result will appear on the screen.
Candidates can download and save the scorecard for future reference.
The scorecard generally carries crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks and qualifying status. After ICAI releases the scorecards, candidates should verify all the details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy or error, they are required to contact the concerned authorities immediately to get it rectified.
Those who are waiting for their results can keep a close check on the official ICAI website and above-mentioned result portal for the early updates.