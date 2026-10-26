ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result date expected soon; check how to download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation result for the September 2026 session soon. The institute, however, has not issued any confirmation regarding the date and time for the release of scorecards.

Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation September 2026 session will be able to check their results through the official ICAI result portal, caresults.icai.org, once released online. They will be required to use login credentials such as their registration number and roll number to download the scorecard.

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation September 2026 exams offline, in pen-and-paper format, on September 2, 5, 7, and 9 at various exam centres across the country.