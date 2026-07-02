ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026: When and where to check

If the certificate is not received within eight weeks of the result announcement, candidates may contact ICAI by writing to exam.dmsinter@icai.in (Representative Image/AI)

CA Foundation May 2026 Exam Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will publish the results of its CA Foundation exam on July 3, 2026. The CA results will be declared at icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at the website mentioned earlier. Apart from the CA results, the merit list will also be published.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates

The CA foundation exam for the May session was held on May 14, 16, 18, and May 20, 2026. Candidates have to appear in the following four subjects to pass the exam: accounting, quantitative aptitude, business law, and business economics. CA Foundation exam is held three times a year — January, May, and September sessions.