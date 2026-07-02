ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026: When and where to check

CA Foundation May 2026 Exam Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will publish the results of its CA Foundation exam on July 3, 2026. The CA results will be declared at icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at the website mentioned earlier. Apart from the CA results, the merit list will also be published.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates
The CA foundation exam for the May session was held on May 14, 16, 18, and May 20, 2026. Candidates have to appear in the following four subjects to pass the exam: accounting, quantitative aptitude, business law, and business economics. CA Foundation exam is held three times a year — January, May, and September sessions.
To check the results, candidates have to go to their official website and click on the “CA Foundation results 2026” link on the homepage. Then enter your roll number and registration number, and click submit. The CA result will be shown on screen; download and save it for future reference. The online scorecard consists of the student’s name, roll number, registration number, parent’s name, subject-wise marks, marks in aggregate, and status of the result.
Candidates have to achieve 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent in aggregate to pass the exam. For those who will secure 70 per cent marks or more than that, they will be considered to pass with distinction. The same thing is also mentioned in their results.
Once a candidate passes the CA Foundation exam, they will become eligible to apply for the next programme of becoming a chartered accountant (CA), the CA Intermediate course by the ICAI.
The CA Foundation results for the January session were published on March 8, 2026. The first place was secured by Logapriya PP from Madurai with 91.50 per cent. The second spot was taken by Khusi Sikaria from Midnapore with 91.25 per cent. The third spot was shared by three students: Hiba P from Kannur, Suman Karki from Kathmandu, and Raghav Naresh Gupta from Surat. All three of them had achieved 90.25 per cent marks.