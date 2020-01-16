ICAI CA Foundation results 2019: Release date and time

ICAI CA Foundation results 2019 will be available at the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in either on February 3 or 4, 2020 ICAI CA Foundation results 2019 will be available at the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in either on February 3 or 4, 2020

ICAI CA Foundation results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will release the results of the CA Foundation and Intermediate examination held in November either on February 3 or February 4, 2020. The candidates can check the results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination and Foundation Examination held in November 2019 are likely to be declared on Monday, February 3 (evening)/Tuesday, February 4 and the same, as well as the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank), can also be accessed by candidates on the following websites,” read the notification.

The candidates can also register their email address from January 30 to get results. “Arrangements have also been made for the students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) and Foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 30th January 2020,” the official notification mentioned.

ICAI CA Foundation results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can also get their results through SMS.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

For Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate result the following:-Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course) CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

For Foundation examination result the following:-CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to: 57575 – for all mobile services.

Meanwhile, the results of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chartered accountants final examination (old course and new course) will be declared either on Thursday, January 16 or Friday, January 17, 2020.

