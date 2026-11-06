ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 Live Updates: ICAI will likely upload the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecards on the official result portal today (Photo: AI Generated)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation September 2026 examination results by evening on November 6, according to its recent announcement.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, caresults.icai.org, using their login credentials such as registration number and roll number.

Story continues below this ad The CA Foundation 2026 exams for the September session were conducted offline by ICAI on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026. The exam was carried out in pen-and-paper mode at various exam centres across the country. Also Read | ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Check scorecard release date, time here In order to qualify the CA Foundation exam, candidates are required to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and an aggregate score of 50% marks in aggregate across all four papers. ICAI will also release the All India Rank (AIR) list, toppers’ names, pass percentage, and other result statistics along with the scorecards. Candidates who clear the CA Foundation examination will be eligible to register for the CA Intermediate course. Candidates waiting for their scorecards are required to keep a close check on the official website of the institute mentioned above or the live feeds given below for early updates. Live Updates Nov 6, 2026 10:32 AM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 Live Updates: January exam dates The CA Foundation exam will be held on January 3, 5, 7, and 9, 2027. The ICAI has announced that the application process for the January 2027 exams will take place via its Self Service Portal. Nov 6, 2026 10:24 AM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 Live Updates: How much marks do you need to sit for the exam? To be eligible for the CA Foundation exam, the students candidates are required to achieve a minimum of 40% in each of the four subjects and an overall aggregate of at least 50% across all subjects. Nov 6, 2026 10:10 AM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 Live Updates: Result likely by the evening The announcement was signed by Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Additional Secretary (Examinations), ICAI. The result can release by the evening, however, ICAI has not released the time. Nov 6, 2026 10:09 AM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 Live Updates: How to check result To check the ICAI results, follow these steps. -- Visit the official ICAI result portal, caresults.icai.org. -- Look for the CA Foundation September 2026 exam result link on the homepage. -- Click on the result link available on the page. -- Enter your registration number and roll number in the designated fields. -- Submit the login details. -- The Foundation exam result will appear on the screen. -- Check the marks obtained and other details mentioned on the scorecard. --Download the result and take a printout for future reference. Nov 6, 2026 09:56 AM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 Live Updates: Toppers' list Along with the Foundation exam results, ICAI will also release the session-wise pass percentage and the top three rank holders names. Nov 6, 2026 09:55 AM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 Live Updates: Official website Candidates who appeared for their CA Foundation examination will be able to check their scores through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org Nov 6, 2026 09:47 AM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 Live Updates: Result likely today ICAI will announce the CA Foundation September 2026 results by the evening of November 6 at caresults.icai.org. Candidates can download scorecards using their registration and roll numbers. To pass, they must score at least 40% in each paper and 50% overall. ICAI will also publish ranks, toppers and pass statistics; successful candidates can register for CA Intermediate. ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2026 Live Updates (Photo: AI Generated) The CA Foundation examination is conducted by the ICAI as the mandatory entry-level entrance exam into the Chartered Accountancy (CA) profession. Candidates are required to qualify in all three stages, namely foundation, Intermediate and Final in order to become a CA in India.

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