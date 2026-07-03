ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026: Websites to check

ICAI CA Foundation May session result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation exam results today (July 3, 2026). The results will be published on their official website, icai.org, and caresults.icai.org. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the website mentioned earlier. Apart from the results, ICAI will also release the merit list.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates

Official website of ICAI (screengrab from official website) Official website of ICAI (screengrab from official website)

Candidates can check their results by going to the official website and selecting the “ICAI CA Foundation result 2026” link on the homepage. After that, enter the roll number and registration number, then click submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep it for future use. The online marks memo contains the student’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, parents’ names, and the result status.