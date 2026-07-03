ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026: Websites to check

ICAI CA Foundation May session result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation exam results today (July 3, 2026). The results will be published on their official website, icai.org, and caresults.icai.org. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the website mentioned earlier. Apart from the results, ICAI will also release the merit list.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates
Candidates can check their results by going to the official website and selecting the “ICAI CA Foundation result 2026” link on the homepage. After that, enter the roll number and registration number, then click submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep it for future use. The online marks memo contains the student’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, parents’ names, and the result status.
To become a chartered accountant (CA), candidates have to pass in all the exam- CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final. For the May session, earlier the CA Final exam result was declared on June 18th 2026 and CA Intermediate results were published on June 24th 2026 by the board.
Candidates must obtain at least 40 percent in each subject and 50 percent overall to pass all subjects. Students who score 70 percent or higher will receive a “pass with distinction,” which will also be noted in their results.
After the CA Foundation results are announced, candidates will become eligible to register for the next stage of the chartered accountant (CA) course, the CA intermediate course under ICAI. However, candidate who are unable to clear their CA foundation exam have to register for the September session exam.