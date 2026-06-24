ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026: Results to be out on July 3

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results of the CA Foundation Examination held in May 2026 on July 3. According to the official announcement, the results are expected to be released by the afternoon and will be available on the official result portal at caresults.icai.org.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards online using their registration number and roll number. ICAI has advised students to keep these credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results.

The CA Foundation examination is the entry-level test for students pursuing the Chartered Accountancy course. The result will indicate subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and the qualifying status of the candidate.