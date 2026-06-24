ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026: Results to be out on July 3

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results of the CA Foundation Examination held in May 2026 on July 3. According to the official announcement, the results are expected to be released by the afternoon and will be available on the official result portal at caresults.icai.org.
Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards online using their registration number and roll number. ICAI has advised students to keep these credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results.
The CA Foundation examination is the entry-level test for students pursuing the Chartered Accountancy course. The result will indicate subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and the qualifying status of the candidate.
How to check CA Foundation Result 2026
Step 1: Visit the official ICAI result website, caresults.icai.org
Step 2: Click on the link for “CA Foundation May 2026 Examination Result”
Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference
What after the result?
Candidates who qualify the CA Foundation examination will become eligible to register for the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course, the CA Intermediate programme, subject to ICAI’s prescribed eligibility requirements and timelines.
Students who are unable to clear the examination can appear in a subsequent CA Foundation session. ICAI is expected to release detailed information regarding registration deadlines, examination schedules and further procedures after the declaration of results.
Candidates are advised to download and preserve a copy of their result for admission, registration and verification purposes.