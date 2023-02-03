scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
ICAI CA Foundation Result today; how to check scores

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: To check the score, the candidate has to log in to the official site of ICAI — icai.org. The result link will be available on the home page.

The CA Foundation exams were conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023  in two shifts – the first shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm for paper I and paper II. For paper III and paper IV, the examination was held from 2 pm and continued till 4 pm.  (File image)
ICAI CA Foundation Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today release the results of CA Foundation 2023 exams. Candidates can now download their scorecards at the official website of ICAI — icai.org.

Read |Of 14,700 chartered accountants graduated this year, 44% are women candidates

ICAI announced the tentative result date at their official twitter handle however the result time was not informed, To check the score, the candidate has to log in to the official site of ICAI. The result link will be available on the home page. They need to enter their registration and roll card numbers. The result will be displayed on the screen.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: how to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA exam results — icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CA Foundation result 2023 ICAI’ download link.

Step 3: The link will open a new page where candidates have to log in using roll no and PIN number or application number.

Step 4: Check the result and download and keep a hard copy for future use.

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exams on December 14, 16, 18, and 20 2022 in two shifts, the first shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm for paper I and paper II. For paper III and paper IV, the examination was held from 2 pm and continued till 4 pm. 

The exams were conducted in an offline mode. Candidates of the foundation examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the official website of ICAI — icaiexam.icai.org.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 09:40 IST
