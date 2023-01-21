scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
ICAI CA Foundation result date announced; check details

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: To check the score, the candidate can log in to the official site of ICAI — icai.org. The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exams in the month of December 2022.

icai ca foundation result date and timeThe result of Foundation level is expected to be declared on January 23. Candidates may check their results through SMS and email or visit the official website for online CA results 2023 — icai.nic.in/caresult.  (Representative image)
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA Foundation result between January 30 and February 6, CCM of ICAI Dheeraj Khandelwal tweeted today. The exact result date will be announced by ICAI in due course of time.

Once released, candidates can check out the official website of ICAI — icai.org. To check CA Foundation result in December 2022 the candidate has to provide their 6-digit Exam Roll number and PIN or ICAI registration number. The result along with the merit list of CA Foundation December 2022 will be available. 

Read |ICAI records maximum number of students participation in career counselling programme

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exams in the month of December 2022. CA Foundation Nov 2022 exams were held on December 14, 16, 18, and 20 2022. CA Students who appeared for CA Foundation Dec 2022 are waiting for their results.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 17:37 IST
