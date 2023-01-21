ICAI CA Foundation result date announced; check details

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA Foundation result between January 30 and February 6, CCM of ICAI Dheeraj Khandelwal tweeted today. The exact result date will be announced by ICAI in due course of time.

I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification. — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 21, 2023

Once released, candidates can check out the official website of ICAI — icai.org. To check CA Foundation result in December 2022 the candidate has to provide their 6-digit Exam Roll number and PIN or ICAI registration number. The result along with the merit list of CA Foundation December 2022 will be available.

Read | ICAI records maximum number of students participation in career counselling programme

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exams in the month of December 2022. CA Foundation Nov 2022 exams were held on December 14, 16, 18, and 20 2022. CA Students who appeared for CA Foundation Dec 2022 are waiting for their results.