ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates: Results releasing on July 3 at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation 2026 Results (Screengrab from official website)

ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation result on the morning of July 3. The CA exam results will be declared on the official website icai.org. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results at the website mentioned earlier. For more updates on results and exams, visit education.indianexpress.com.

In the January session of the CA Foundation exam, 1,09,694 candidates appeared, of which 21,099 passed.

Story continues below this ad To check the result, students have to go to their official website and click on “ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026”. Then enter their registration number and roll number, and click submit. The CA result will appear on the screen; download and save it for future reference. Candidates are advised to keep their CA Foundation exam admit card nearby, as the login details are mentioned on it. The online marksheet consists of the student’s name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in each subject, aggregate marks, and the status of the result. Candidates who will receive 40 per cent marks in all subjects and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate of all the papers will be considered as qualified. For candidates who will receive more than 70 per cent marks, ICAI will provide them with a qualifying status of “qualified with distinction”. Live Updates Jul 2, 2026 04:15 PM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates: Minimum marks required to qualify Candidates who secure at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50 per cent across all papers will be declared qualified. Those who score 70 per cent or above in the overall aggregate will be awarded the status of "Qualified with Distinction" by ICAI. Jul 2, 2026 04:05 PM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates: Things mentioned on mark sheets The online marksheet consists of the student’s name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in each subject, aggregate marks, and the status of the result. Jul 2, 2026 04:03 PM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check To check the result, students have to go to their official website and click on “ICAI CA Foundation Result May 2026”. Then enter their registration number and roll number, and click submit. The CA result will appear on the screen; download and save it for future reference. Jul 2, 2026 04:02 PM IST ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Live Updates: Foundation results tomorrow The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation result on the morning of July 3. The CA exam results will be declared on the official website icai.org. If the certificate is not received within eight weeks of the result announcement, candidates may contact ICAI by writing to exam.dmsinter@icai.in (Representative Image/AI) The exam for the May session was conducted on May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026. The CA foundation is held for 4 papers: accounting, business law, quantitative aptitude, and business economics. To become a CA, candidates have to pass all the 3 exams — CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final. The result for the CA Foundation January session was declared on March 8, 2026. Logapriya PP from Madurai secured AIR 1 rank with 91.50 per cent. She achieved 366 out of 400. The second spot was secured by Khushi Sikaria from Midnapore with 91.25 per cent. The third spot was shared by 3 students jointly -- Kannur's Hiba P, Kathmandu’s Suman Karki and Surat's Raghav Naresh Gupta, with all 3 of them achieving 90.25 per cent marks.

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