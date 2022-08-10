scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE News: Once released, candidates can check the CA Foundation results at the official website – icai.org. The exams were conducted in an offline mode on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022  in two shifts

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 10, 2022 9:08:40 am
CA foundation resultICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Candidates can check the results on the official website – icai.org. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

ICAI CA result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation June 2022 examination today. Once declared, candidates can check the results on the official website – icai.org. 

The exams were conducted in an offline mode on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022  in two shifts – the first shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm for paper I and paper II. For paper III and paper IV, the examination was held from 2 pm and continued till 4 pm. 

Candidates of the ICAI foundation examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org. All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

 

Live Blog

ICAI CA Result 2022 LIVE Updates: ICAI CA Foundation Result @icai.org, CA Result 2022 Direct Link

09:08 (IST)10 Aug 2022
ICAI CA Foundation result today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of CA Foundation June exams 2022 today. The result link will be activated at the official website icai.org. Candidates will get a subject-wise score card by logging in at the result portal.

Karnataka KCET Result 2022, KCET result ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 LIVE Updates: The exams were conducted in an offline mode on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022 (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 LIVE Updates: To check the score, the candidate has to log in to the official site of ICAI. The result link will be available on the home page. They need to enter their registration and roll card numbers. The result will be displayed on the screen.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 09:02:41 am