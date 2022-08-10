ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

ICAI CA result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation June 2022 examination today. Once declared, candidates can check the results on the official website – icai.org.

The exams were conducted in an offline mode on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022 in two shifts – the first shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm for paper I and paper II. For paper III and paper IV, the examination was held from 2 pm and continued till 4 pm.

Candidates of the ICAI foundation examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org. All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.